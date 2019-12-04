Lady Gaga Headlining Pre-Super Bowl Concert on Watson Island

What to Know The artist will headline the 10th annual Super Saturday Night event taking place on Feb. 1 from Meridian at Island Gardens.

The artist will headline the 10th annual Super Saturday Night event taking place on Feb. 1 from Meridian at Island Gardens, a multilevel event space located at the superyacht marina on Watson Island.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at this link.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl and am very excited to join the party again,” Lady Gaga said in a press statement.

Lady Gaga previously was a part of the Super Bowl event calendar when she headlined the halftime show in 2017. This year’s halftime show will feature international superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Super Bowl-eve will also feature the first Gronk Beach music festival on Miami Beach, with artists like Rick Ross and Flo Rida at the event hosted by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.