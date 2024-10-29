New state-of-the-art Las Olas Marina billed as ‘gateway' to Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale held a grand opening ceremony for a new state-of-the-art marina on Tuesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Las Olas Marina, where city leaders stated that the project was a $130 million investment to reinforce Fort Lauderdale’s status as a world-class yachting destination.

“This new marina, nestled in the heart of our city, is more than just a place to dock your yacht, it’s a gateway to Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant culture and rich history,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Las Olas Marina was merely an idea that was discussed about a decade ago. Vice Mayor and District 2 Commissioner Steven Glassman said crews took about 3 to 4 years to make it all happen.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“Where we’re standing right now used to be nothing but asphalt, this was a parking lot,” Glassman said.

The space is designed for some of the largest yachts in the world, ranging from 65 to 315 feet.

On Tuesday, city officials said the beautiful waterfront also promises to bring in new jobs to support local businesses.

“Offering dining, retail and recreational opportunities for all,” Trantalis said.

The project also included the replacement and upgrade of one of Fort Lauderdale’s largest sanitary sewer pump stations.

“This high-tech facility will ensure the efficient and secure management of wastewater, protecting our waterways and our public health,” Glassman said.

The lakefront space will also serve as a scenic backdrop for the city’s 65th annual International Boat Show, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

“The largest in-water boat show in the world,” Glassman told NBC6. “Economic impact is greater than a Super Bowl, it is our Super Bowl.”