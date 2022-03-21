Last Dandy Bear Amusement Center Closing Kendall Location Sunday

An amusement center that has been entertaining children in South Florida for three decades will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

Dandy Bear Amusement Center posted on social media it will close its location in the Kendale Lakes Retail Center, located off Southwest 84th Street, this Sunday.

“All good things must come to an end. The time has come for us to say our goodbyes,” Dandy Bear wrote in an online statement. “To all the generations who have come to enjoy some family fun time here, from our family to yours, we hope you cherish all the celebrations and memories made with us over the years!”

Dandy Bear's first location opened in 1992 near Florida International University before opening two additional locations in Hialeah Gardens and Kendall. The center was a destination for field trips, pizza and the location's namesake signing with an animatronic band.

Dandy Bear will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.