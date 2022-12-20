Lauderhill Duplex Fire Leaves Resident Injured, 14 People Displaced

A fire at a duplex in Lauderhill left one resident injured and more than a dozen people displaced Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at the home in the 5400 block of Northwest 17th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded and were able to extinguish the blaze but officials said a resident who tried to break glass to put out the fire was injured.

Six people were home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

A total of 14 people have been displaced by the fire, and Red Cross assistance has been requested, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.