Leaders in Miramar and nearby cities fight proposal for nearby trash incinerator

City leaders in Miramar and other Broward cities are coming together to fight plans that could see a new Miami-Dade trash incinerator built less than a mile away.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam was joined by elected officials from Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches and Weston at a news conference Tuesday to speak out against the proposal.

The site they're concerned about is near the now-closed Opa-locka West Airport. It's on a list of possible sites for a new waste energy facility for Miami-Dade.

At the news conference a map was displayed that showed the proposed site is about 1/8th of a mile from a housing development and just over a mile from an Everglades Conservation area.

The Broward leaders feel they've been left in the dark and without a seat at the table, given how close their communities are to the possible incinerator.

Messam urged Miami-Dade leaders including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to listen to their concerns.

"The mayor's doing a great job in leading Miami-Dade County but on this issue they have a decision to make, they have a charge to process refuse in their county but they can do that in a manner that does not impact their residents and our residents right here in Broward County," Messam said. "They can do that in a way that’s sustainable, they can do that in a way that does not harm the environment."

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade for an update on the status of the project, and was waiting to hear back.

Miami-Dade's previous waste-to-energy plant in Doral went up in flames in February 2023, burning for days.

For years, residents had complained about the odor from the site and after the fire, air quality and health concerns became a main topic of conversation.

The plant, operated by Covanta Energy and responsible for processing about 50% of the county's trash, has been closed since.