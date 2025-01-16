Miramar

‘Let's go': Occupants escape fire that consumed Miramar home

At least two people are lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed a Miramar home early Tuesday.

It happened at SW 68th Avenue and SW 33rrd Street in Miramar.  

The homeowner, a man who said has lived in the home for 40 years and is a caregiver to an elderly man, said the front door was blocked and he had to drag him out the back door.

"When I woke up, all I see [was] that big fire was outside," he said. "All I do, I get Mr. James, drag him out and call this guy. I say, 'Let's go.'"

Now, he is left questioning how this could have happened.

He said no one in the house smokes, both the elderly gentlemen were asleep and the homeowner's niece, who also lives there, was not home.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

