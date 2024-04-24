Lexus Corporate Run, all you need to know about how it might affect Downtown Miami traffic

The 39th Annual Lexus Corporate Run is taking place on Thursday, April 25th.

Detours and street closures will start Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. and will stay in place until at least 11 p.m. The race starts at 6:45pm at Bayfront Park.

Here are the main street closures to be aware of:

Biscayne Blvd. northbound will be closed between Chopin Plaza and Northeast 3rd street.

Biscayne Blvd. northbound traffic will be re-routed into two southbound lanes at Southeast 1st street and will return to normal traffic flow at Northeast 4th street.

Biscayne Blvd. southbound traffic will merge into two lanes of traffic at Northeast 6th street and continue south.

Access to the Port of Miami traffic will remain open on Northeast 5th street.

Racecourse:

South on Biscayne Boulevard in Northbound lanes to SE 3 Street

U-Turn onto SE 2 Street

West on SE 2 Street

North on North River Drive

East on NW 5 Street

North on NW 6 Avenue

East on NW 6Street

South on NW 5 Avenue

East on NW 5 Street

North on NW 4 Avenue

East on NW 6 Street

South on NW 3 Court

East on NW 3 Street

South on Biscayne Boulevard in Northbound lanes finish at NE 2 Street

Miami Parking mentioned convenient parking options nearby for runners are at MDC Lot 92 or at the College Station Garage.

Miami-Dade Transit announced on X that several routes are being detoured for Thursday's Corporate Run. Click here to see the list of routes affected.

Miami police will be throughout the area to assist with traffic conditions.