Little Havana neighborhood on edge after man seen peering into windows while touching himself

A Little Havana neighborhood is on edge after a man was caught on video touching himself while looking into windows.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when many families who live on Southwest 10th Street near Southwest 7th Avenue are getting ready for work and school.

Jose Larreynaga said his neighbor called him to alert him that someone may be stealing his tools, but he was already at work, so he decided to look on his doorbell camera app.

“When I looked at the camara, to my surprise, I see a man touching himself in front of my daughter’s window,” he said in Spanish.

A surveillance camera captured the man walking in and looking around before starting to peer into windows and touch his private parts.

The man appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm. Another camera angle shows he’s wearing a black t-shirt with a large orange Adidas logo on the back. He’s then seen grabbing a plastic chair and taking it to the back of the building.

As the man leaves, he appears to wipe his hands on his shorts, casually waves at a neighbor and then takes off in a black Honda Civic.

NBC6 spoke to a woman who didn’t want to be identified but she said she knew something was off the minute she saw the man walk by her because she’d never seen him in the neighborhood before.

Larreynaga said that with so many kids in the neighborhood, he’s worried about what the man might do if he returns.

“Everyone’s terrified and afraid for the kids because this man is in a car,” Larreynaga said.

If you recognize the man in the video call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111.

