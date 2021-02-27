Loaded Gun Found Inside Student's Backpack at Central Florida High School: Deputies

A high school student in Central Florida was arrested after officers found a loaded gun inside backpack following a confrontation with a school administrator.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Friday, when a teacher at Winter Haven High School told school administrators they smelled marijuana on 18-year-old DeShawn Williams.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say assistant principal Damien Jones asked Williams if he could search the student’s backpack, which Williams resisted and both fell to the floor following a scuffle.

A school resource officer responded and was able to take control of Williams, eventually searching the bag and finding the gun.

“This could very well have prevented something much more serious from occurring, whether on campus or off,” Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said.

Williams faces several charges, including gun possession and battery on a school employee. No drugs were found in the backpack during the search.