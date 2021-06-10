Local Artist Creates Wynwood Mural to Remember Gun Violence Victims

There are hundreds of names of gun violence victims from around the nation listed on a Wynwood Wall - more than half of the names are from South Florida.

“We’re still facing a gun violence pandemic," says Chire Regans, who is best known by her artistic name 'Vanta Black'.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

She created a mural to honor the names of gun violence victims and others.

“There are 547 names here. There are victims of gun violence, domestic violence perpetrated by firearm and police violence," she said. "A majority of them are from South Florida."

Regans and a group of volunteers hand painted each name. Some names you may recognized and others you may not. But each name has a story.

“It represents all of the memories someone has of that person. And represents all the people that love that person and you make that connection just by seeing a name," said Reagans.

Many of the South Florida names are victims of gun violence. A couple of names on the wall are Regans' loved ones. She wants people to see the magnitude of the problem through the mural.

“I started this mural so people can see the toll gun violence takes on communities across this nation and gun violence is still taking that toll,” Regans said.

The list of names are written on the Bakehouse Art Complex wall in Wynwood, from the victims of the Parkland school massacre to Trayvon Martin.

But she see's the reality of the crisis is impossible to keep up with. A death toll that keeps increasing especially with the recent spike in shootings.

“I just wanted to give people the impression that this is an ongoing issue,” said Regans, who hopes her art can continue the conversation and help lead to change.

“We can talk about it, we can march, we can protest. We can do all of those things, but what do we do after that,” she said.