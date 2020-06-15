Local High Schools Find Innovative Ways to Celebrate Their Graduating Seniors

What to Know Miami Beach Senior High is hosting a car parade to celebrate its graduating seniors today at 4:30 p.m., followed by an event at Euclid Park

Broward County launched an augmented reality app so students can record themselves with the Broward Schools superintendent or Flo Rida

Miami-Dade County is wrapping up its virtual graduation ceremonies this week, with the last one on Tuesday afternoon

Though 2020's graduating seniors may not get the chance to walk across a stage or stand in unison with their classmates anytime soon, local high schools in South Florida have found creative ways to make their graduating classes feel honored and celebrated.

On Monday, June 15th, students from Miami Beach Senior High will get to attend a car parade starting at the school at 4:30 p.m. on Prairie Avenue that will culminate with an event from 5 - 7 p.m. at Euclid Park next to Pizza Rustica.

Students are invited to don their caps and gowns for the car parade, and the park celebration will include "gifts and giveaways, free pizza and ice cream, and a photo booth to help seniors commemorate the occasion," a spokesperson said.

The event is being hosted by the school's PTSA, the City of Miami Beach and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

Students are required to wear masks and parent volunteers will help maintain social distancing, the spokesperson noted.

In Broward County, the Broward Education Foundation partnered with an augmented reality company to create a mobile app for graduating high school seniors.

The free ImagineAR app allows students to "record themselves in their homes accepting diplomas from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, joining Florida music artist Flo Rida for a congratulatory message or dancing with either one of them."

The video can then be instantly shared on social media.

“This futuristic ImagineAR augmented reality technology is a trip,” Flo Rida said in a press release. “I’m happy to help these graduates define a new way of celebrating and social interaction as they move on to the next chapter in their young lives.”



Students will also be able to access a "special message" from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, a press release said.

In Miami-Dade County, virtual graduations have been taking place since June 8th and will wrap up with one last set of schools on Tuesday, June 16th.

Officials from Miami-Dade Public Schools said they wanted to stream ceremonies to offer students "all the pomp and circumstance."

Celebrate the accomplishments of the #Classof2020 via virtual graduations from June 8-16. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/d23YdgMTgu. #MDCPSGrad pic.twitter.com/jZsVjyltDk — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 5, 2020

The closing graduation schedules are as follows:

Monday, June 15th

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, 9 a.m.

Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, 10 a.m.

Cutler Bay Senior High School, 10:45 a.m.

Jan Mann Educational Center, 11:30 a.m.

John A. Ferguson Senior High School, 12:15 p.m.

South Dade Senior High School, 1:45 p.m.

Miami Beach Senior High School, 3 p.m.

Design and Architecture Senior High School, 4 p.m.

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday June 16th