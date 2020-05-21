SLAM Academy Holds Unique Graduation for Seniors During Pandemic

It’s not the graduation that the senior class at SLAM Academy in Little Havana had imagined, but the celebration was still on Thursday at the school.

With no big stage and no big audience, the class of 2020 still got a chance to enjoy their big day and was celebrated by those closest to them.

“I know SLAM is trying their best to do what’s best for us,” said Phillip Lopez, one of the graduating seniors.

Rather than walk across a platform, the seniors rolled through the school’s parking garage.

“It’s not what I asked for, but thank God that it’s something that I was able to be provided with and I’m actually really happy that I was able to be here,” senior Belkis Fuentes said.

From caps and gowns to graduation gifts and treats, senior are enjoying some surprises.

“Obviously, everybody’s going through hard times and we understand that so we’re just trying to do a little something extra,” said principal Rey Breto.

Some of the graduates were not even sure this event was going to take place.

“Because of the past few weeks, it’s a moment that I didn’t think I’d ever get,” Fuentes said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to wear my cap and gown, but I’m proud to be where I am now and I”m super glad that I made it and that I’m here and that I’ve reached this milestone.”

Breto said there are still a few more surprises in store for the seniors, but was not ready to reveal them.