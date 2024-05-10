Miami Gardens

Police investigating after body found on canal bank in Miami Gardens

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a person's body was discovered on a canal bank in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Friday morning.

The discovery was made in the area of the 3900 block of Northwest 207th Drive.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the body on the bank of the canal covered by a yellow tarp, with multiple officers at the scene.

Police haven't released any information on the incident.

