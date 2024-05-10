Woman accused of performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures in Miami arrested

A South Florida woman accused of performing cosmetic procedures like Botox injections and lip fillers without a license has been arrested, police said.

Angelina Andreoli, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges of practicing medicine without a license, practicing a health care profession without a license, and unlawful use of a communications device, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Angelina Andreoli

According to an arrest report, Miami Police's Narcotics Unit received information that Andreoli was providing cosmetic enhancement services without a license at a health center in the 1800 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

An undercover detective scheduled an appointment at the center for Thursday to receive Botox injections and lip fillers, and when the detective arrived and filled out a form for the treatments, it listed Andreoli under "doctor name," the report said.

Andreoli called the detective to a back room and gave her a consultation for the injections and lip fillers, and explained the different areas where she'd be injecting Botox into her face, the report said.

Andreoli began to prepare for the procedure when the detective gave a "take down" signal, and tactical officers entered and took Andreoli into custody, the report said.

A records check showed Andreoli isn't licensed in Florida to perform any medical procedures, the report said.

Andreoli, of Miami Gardens, was booked into jail and appeared in court Friday, where she was granted a $5,001 bond.