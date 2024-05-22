Highway video shows Medley officer struggle with woman arrested with fake gun, police say

A Medley police officer struggled with a woman after commuters reported that she was holding a gun, authorities said. That object was later found to be a fake firearm.

Video posted by the Instagram account @onlyindade captured the incident on the Northwest 74th Street Connector Bridge.

While one officer pursued a suspect who fled on foot, another engaged the woman. At one point, the officer struggled with her on the ground, video shows.

“After multiple commands, the female failed to comply with instructions and continued to gesture toward a bag near her bicycle,” Medley police said in a statement.

When police managed to arrest her, they said they found a fake gun in that bag.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and received another charge for allegedly possessing someone else’s identification.

Authorities are still searching for the man who fled the scene, identified as Aliex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is wanted on two probation violation warrants for a number of crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated battery and armed carjacking.