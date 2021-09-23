Local Law Enforcement Look to Decrease Children's Injuries With Car Seat Safety

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and car crashes remain a huge safety issue for children.

According to AAA, there are at least 500 crashes a day that leave a child injured. Since 2018, AAA says they have seen 183,000 children injured in a car crash.

Now, local law enforcement are looking to decrease that number with car seat safety. The Sunrise Police Department said there are many common mistakes parents make with car seats, one of them being installation.

“A big thing is making sure that the seat is anchored properly and installed properly…with minimal shake down near the corner of the seat,” Officer Justin Yarborough said.

Yarborough also said knowing the expiration date of the car seat is extremely important.

“You want to look six to seven years beyond that and understand that it has expired after that period of time," he said. "Most manufacturers don’t recommend you continuing use and they like you to get a new one.”

AAA says its also important to find the right car seat for your child’s age, weight and height. They add roughly 73 percent of forward facing car seats are installed improperly.