Local Teen Builds Library for Needy Children in Haiti

A local teen entrepreneur is giving the gift of education this holiday after she helped get funding to build in Haiti.

“When I learned they didn’t have any books in such a beautiful place, it was jaw-dropping to me,” said Taylor Moxey.

After learning that children living in a small town in Haiti didn’t have access to books, Moxey wanted to change that.

The 15-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist from Palmetto Bay has her own non-profit organization, "The Taylor Moxey Foundation." The organization focuses on empowering children through education and literacy.

Her foundation along paired with the Flying High for Haiti organization and raised money to bring kids a library, arts and education center in the Île-à-Vache island.

“These kids love where they're from so much and they don't have access to books and things that are super easy for us to have in the states. So I wanted to bring that to them,” explained Moxey.

Due to the pandemic, along with the political rollercoaster, the process of building the library center was delayed. But earlier this month, the library canter was completed.

Now the children of Île-à-Vache have their own library and access to dozens of books.

“It's a lot of preparation and a lot of doing that went into this project and thankfully it's finished and it's beautiful and all the kids love it,” said Moxey.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moxey held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the center opening.