Low Rain Chances Saturday as Temps Remain Warm

It will be a beautiful day in South Florida this Saturday, so enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon.
South Florida will enjoy a rare, early-September treat today with rain chances under 20%, mainly inland this afternoon.
Otherwise, most folks will enjoy a rain-free Saturday with a high of 91°.
Rain chances will be much higher on Sunday and for most of next week, but again, no tropical systems are headed toward South Florida in the near future.