South Florida

Low Rain Chances Saturday as Temps Remain Warm

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It will be a beautiful day in South Florida this Saturday, so enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon.

South Florida will enjoy a rare, early-September treat today with rain chances under 20%, mainly inland this afternoon.

Otherwise, most folks will enjoy a rain-free Saturday with a high of 91°.

Rain chances will be much higher on Sunday and for most of next week, but again, no tropical systems are headed toward South Florida in the near future.

