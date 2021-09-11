Low Rain Chances Saturday as Temps Remain Warm

It will be a beautiful day in South Florida this Saturday, so enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon.

South Florida will enjoy a rare, early-September treat today with rain chances under 20%, mainly inland this afternoon.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Otherwise, most folks will enjoy a rain-free Saturday with a high of 91°.

Rain chances will be much higher on Sunday and for most of next week, but again, no tropical systems are headed toward South Florida in the near future.