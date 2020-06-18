Make-A-Wish Organizes Dinosaur-Themed Drive-By For Davie Boy Battling Cancer

Six-year-old Maverick Bouchard-Meranda lives in Davie with his parents and has been battling leukemia for a little over two years.

Though it the pandemic has made life a little harder, Maverick was treated to a big, loud surprise Thursday morning: a dinosaur-themed caravan.

"Maverick loves dinosaurs and Jurassic World is his passion," said Richard Kelly, the Chief Operating Officer of Make-A-Wish in South Florida.

Make-A-Wish Foundation's Southern Florida Chapter organized the drive-by to remind Maverick and his family to keep hope alive.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of most events across the country, Maverick had made his 'wish': to visit the set of Jurassic World Three and meet Chris Pratt, one of the movie's stars.

Due to the pandemic, those plans had to be postponed, but the organization wanted to keep Maverick and his parents’ spirits up while he waits.

That's why they coordinated for over 50 vehicles, including police cars and fire trucks, to drive by the corner of his family's apartment complex Thursday morning.

Many of the vehicles were covered in dinosaur decor and fake shrubbery.

"I wasn’t expecting all of this, to be honest," said Stephany Bouchard, Maverick's mother. "This is Make-A-Wish’s way of showing Maverick that they haven’t forgotten about him."

Make-A-Wish told NBC 6 the organization has every intention of making Maverick's original dream come true, although they have not yet set a date for the event.

"He’s going to live out his dream when it’s safe to do so," Kelly said. “(Today) we’re hoping to give him the impetus to continue to live his dream and continue to wish, and when his wish is granted, it will be magical."