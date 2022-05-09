Man Accused of Attacking Boy in Stroller With Metal Pipe Outside Miami-Dade School

A man was arrested after police said he attacked a young child in a stroller with a metal pipe outside a Miami-Dade school.

The incident happened Friday at Bethune Head Start School in the 2900 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the area around 8 a.m. after a witness reported that a man was causing damage to several vehicles on the property with a metal pipe.

One officer encountered 36-year-old Gene Allen, who started running at the officer with the metal pipe, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The officer and another officer were able to take Allen into custody.

A short time later, a woman approached the officers and reported that she was standing in front of the school with her son in a stroller when a man started hittin g her son with a pipe, the report said.

The woman said the man "approached herand with metal pipe struck her child with a back and forth thrust while the child was sitting in the stroller," the report said.

The report didn't give details about the boy's age or his injuries.

Allen, who the report said is homeless, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery, burglary with assault or battery, armed criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence. Attorney information wasn't available.