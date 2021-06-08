Man Accused of DUI Manslaughter After Hitting, Killing Pedestrian in Davie: Police

A South Florida man is accused of driving under the influence and speeding at a rate of up to 117 mph before hitting and killing another man on a Davie roadway.

Pedro Moss, 27, of Miramar, was arrested in connection with the January crash that killed Joseph Andrew Nichols. Moss faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, according to an arrest affidavit that was filed last week.

On the night of January 18, Moss' girlfriend told officers that she tracked Moss' cellphone at GhostBar on State Road 7. When she showed up at the bar to confront him, she saw him speed away in his white BMW, the report states.

Video surveillance showed Moss driving dangerously and at high speeds before he crossed a median and struck a pedestrian near State Road 7 and Griffin Road, the affidavit said. Nichols died at the scene, and Moss also allegedly caused about $3,500 worth of property damage.

When Moss was getting treated at Memorial Regional Hospital for his injuries, he was reportedly overheard telling the staff, "Ya'll chill, I'm just intoxicated."

Moss' blood alcohol content level at the time of the crash was 0.244, three times the legal limit in Florida, investigators found. He was also speeding between 108 mph to 117 mph just seconds before the crash.

Investigators also found Moss' license was canceled indefinitely in March of 2020 and was suspended back in November of 2020 for criminal failure to pay.

Moss appeared in bond court Tuesday. He remains in Broward County's main jail on no bond. Attorney information was not available.