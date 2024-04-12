Man accused of hiding cameras in South Florida YouFit gym bathrooms that recorded 400+ videos

A Pompano Beach man was arrested on video voyeurism charges after authorities said he hid cameras in men's bathroom stalls at YouFit gyms across South Florida, recording more than 400 videos of nearly 130 victims.

Bernardo Santiago Lopez, 30, was arrested Wednesday in Palm Beach County following an investigation by Boynton Beach Police.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bernardo Santiago Lopez

He appeared in court Thursday where he was ordered held on a $50,000 bond, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The investigation begain in September when police responded to a YouFit in Boynton Beach where an employee found a hidden spy camera under the sink in the men's handicap bathroom stall, an arrest report said.

Investigators discovered the camera had been installed on July 10, and found images that showed Santiago Lopez testing the camera, the report said.

The gym's general manager told police there were more hidden spy cameras found at additional YouFit locations throughout South Florida.

YouFit employees had found cameras at locations in Miami-Dade and Broward, and records showed Santiago Lopez had checked in at multiple YouFit gyms in the tri-county area, the report said.

Of the 128 victims recorded over the course of two months, there were boys between the ages of 13 and 17 who appeared in the videos, the report said.

"All of the videos captured the victims dressing, undressing, or privately exposing the body," the report said.