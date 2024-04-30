$5,000 reward offered in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old at Coconut Creek park

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at a park in Coconut Creek earlier this month.

Iury Desena had been stabbed at Winston Park and Nature Trail back on April 20. He died from his injuries this past weekend, Coconut Creek Police said.

In a statement Tuesday, his mother remembered Desena, who attended Lyons Creek Middle School, as a "loving, caring person," and said his organs had been donated.

"He lived, he loved, and he himself saved lives, like a true hero. My son was always a good, affectionate and polite boy and even after a tragedy he was still a Hero because he donated eight organs," the statement read. "He didn't survive but he will be able to save other lives."

Few details about the stabbing have been released, though investigators have said they don't believe it was a random act.

According to police, after the stabbing a suspect fled into a nearby preserve, leading to a large-scale search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

No arrests have been made, but police previously said they'd developed several strong leads.

Desena's mother is also asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.