Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale

A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle.

Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police spotted him and tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Northwest Sixth Street, but Arno made a U-turn and sped away, the report stated.

During the pursuit, an officer in an unmarked patrol car reported seeing Arno running a red light and driving the wrong way on Northwest 27 Avenue.

Police lost sight of the ATV near Southwest 23 Avenue and 15 Street, but witnesses flagged down the officers and pointed them to a home in the 1600 block of Southwest 22 Avenue.

They found the ATV in the backyard. It was still hot and smelled of exhaust. Officers checked the vehicle identification number and it was registered to Arno, but he was not there, the report stated.

Surveillance video from a neighboring house showed Arno leaving the home on the ATV about a half hour before he was seen racing in the streets, police said.

He was arrested Sunday on charges that include speeding, reckless driving, and fleeing and eluding police.

Arno was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on $3,500 bond, records show.