Man Arrested After Being Caught on Camera Assaulting Young Child at Pharmacy

Police have arrested the man caught on camera assaulting a young child earlier in December at a Miami pharmacy.

27-year-old Marvin Green was arrested in Allapattah on Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged on a warrant in Miami-Dade County for criminal mischief.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police say the incident took place just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Walgreens located at 1695 Northwest 20th Street.

Miami Police

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed the victim, three-year-old Samuel, and his mother walking near the pharmacy line. A short time later, Green strikes the child in his head and runs out of the store.

"This case is extremely disturbing and it's horrific, so our assault detectives have been investigating around the clock and they're going to continue investigating in order to locate this subject who is responsible and obviously heartless," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Earlier on Friday, Miami Police tweeted a video showing its Assaults Unit delivering gifts to 3-year-old Samuel and giving him a tour of the SlingShot vehicle.