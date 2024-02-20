Man arrested at FLL on his birthday after joking he had bomb in his bag

A man boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was arrested Tuesday after making an ill-advised bomb joke while on the jetway, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Mack Bjorn, 27, of Reno, Nevada, was boarding the JetBlue Airways flight to San Francisco on his birthday on Saturday when he “joked that TSA had missed a bomb in his bag.”

Mack Bjorn

When he was confronted by a flight attendant about his comment, he “reaffirmed that the TSA missed the bomb in his bag," the arrest report said.

Bjorn was escorted from the jetway and was placed under arrest, the report said.

When authorities tried to interview him, he refused to speak and asked for counsel. Authorities did not find a bomb.

According to the report, Bjorn is being charged with making a false report of a bomb, arson or weapon of mass destruction, which is a second-degree felony.