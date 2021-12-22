Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Coral Gables Parking Garage

Police arrested a man they said allegedly committed sexual assault on a woman this past weekend inside a Coral Gables parking garage.

34-year-old Gary Arroliga was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery and false imprisonment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a news release from Coral Gables Police, Arroliga grabbed the victim Sunday in a garage on the north end of the city and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape when a car passed by.

Arroliga allegedly chased after the victim for a block and tackled her. A struggled ensued, according to police, before the victim was able to fight Arroliga off and he escaped.

Arroliga was identified Monday and taken into custody the next day by Coral Gables Police and SWAT members at his home.

He is being held on no bond for several charges in the case.