Man Arrested in 2019 Slaying of Florida Transgender Woman

Florida sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection with the slaying of a transgender woman whose body was found more than two years ago in her burning car.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Lynell Thompson, 35, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and arson in the killing of 23-year-old Bee Love Slater.

Detectives did not reveal more details or the motive of the killing at a press conference but said they were confident they were going to solve the murder and there would be more arrests. It is not yet clear if Thompson knew Slater.

Media reports the FBI helped detectives, investigating the case as a hate crime because of Slater’s gender identity. At the press conference, the sheriff’s office didn't say whether the slaying was considered a hate crime.