Man Arrested in BSO Deputy’s Death Accused Of Tampering With Ankle Bracelet

A man facing vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter charges in a July 2019 crash that killed an on-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy is being accused of violating the terms of his probation.

On Thursday, Darran Johnson, 33, was in court for having allegedly tampered with his ankle bracelet and drinking alcohol. His defense attorney argued that the state has no proof Johnson was drinking or that he purposefully messed with the bracelet.

The judge will decide whether Johnson committed a violation, which will determine whether he will be able to return to pre-trial release or have to remain in jail until the trial.

Johnson was arrested in August of 2019 for a crash that occurred on July 21 of that year. According to Broward Sheriff's Office officials, the crash happened around 3 a.m. as Deputy Benjamin Nimtz was responding to a domestic dispute call with his emergency lights and siren on.

As Nimtz approached the intersection of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street, Johnson, who was driving a Toyota Tundra above the posted 45 mph speed limit, ran a red light and struck Nimtz's car, officials said.

Nimtz and Johnson were both taken to Broward Health North, where Nimtz later died from his injuries. Johnson was treated and released later that week.