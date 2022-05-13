Man Arrested in Crash That Killed 12-Year-Old Boy in North Lauderdale

A 20-year-old Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a collision that killed a 12-year-old boy nearly a year ago.

Julian Perez, then 19, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck east on McNab Road going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Lauderdale, investigators said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The truck T-boned a 2015 Chrysler 200 that was driving west on McNab Road and trying to make a left turn on a yellow light at Avon Lane, according to the crash report.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took Perez, two other adults and two children to area hospitals.

The boy was pronounced dead, but a 10-year-old girl survived with critical injuries that included brain bleeding, a fractured spine and broken jaw, Broward prosecutor Ross Weiner said.

The names of those involved were not released citing privacy laws.

The deadly collision happened about 10:30 a.m. on July 25, but Perez wasn’t arrested until Monday, once the investigation was completed nearly ten months later.

At his Broward court appearance Tuesday, Julian’s brother Alejandro Perez appealed to the judge.

“This is a good kid, ma’am,” Alejandro Perez said. “He had no intention of doing anything that occurred in this situation.”

In addition to vehicular homicide, Perez is charged with five counts of reckless driving.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $140,000, records show.