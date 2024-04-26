Broward County

Driver hospitalized after car crashes into North Lauderdale business

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was hospitalized after a car crashed into a business at a North Lauderdale shopping plaza Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the plaza at 943 Southwest 71st Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle, a white Volkswagen sedan, crashed into the front of the business.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver told deputies his gas pedal somehow became stuck.

No other injuries were reported.

