Driver hospitalized after car crashes into North Lauderdale business

A driver was hospitalized after a car crashed into a business at a North Lauderdale shopping plaza Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the plaza at 943 Southwest 71st Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle, a white Volkswagen sedan, crashed into the front of the business.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver told deputies his gas pedal somehow became stuck.

No other injuries were reported.