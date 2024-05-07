Crash in on Turnpike North has ramp closed

A crash Tuesday morning involving what looks like a semi-truck on Florida’s Turnpike North has a ramp blocked.

The crash happened around 5:11 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike North, ramp from Exit 34 at NW 106th Street.

The ramps remain closed according to FHP's official website.

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for further information on how this might affect the morning commute.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.