Man Arrested in DUI Crash That Killed Central Florida Deputy

Police have arrested and charged the alleged drunk driver who struck and killed a central Florida deputy while feeling other law enforcement officers.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 33-year-old Robert Holzaepfel was being chased by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies when he lost control of his truck. The vehicle later hit Deputy Michael Magli, who was in a median retrieving and deploying stop sticks.

Magli was pinned under his police cruiser and died at the scene.

“To say it’s a tragedy is an understatement,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “There’s no words that can make any sense of it. There’s nothing that you can express.”

Holzaepfel, who was not injured in the crash, faces several charges including felony murder and DUI manslaughter. Gualtieri said he has 16 prior felonies and was on probation and driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.

Magli, who was 30 years old, leaves behind a wife and two children.