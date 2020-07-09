Man Arrested in Miami Beach for Allegedly Harassing Beachgoers With a Knife

A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after prosecutors say he harassed beachgoers on Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Artabius Darden, 39, was allegedly pointing a large knife at people on the 22nd Street boardwalk in Miami Beach.

“That was a large knife with approximately 8-and-a-half-inch blade judge”, the prosecutor said in bond court Thursday.

A Miami Beach ambassador for the reopening of the beaches told detectives Darden has been harassing them since Saturday. Darden is from Texas, and prosecutors found that Darden has a criminal past there.

“A weapon in a prohibited place, he was a fugitive at one point, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon..." the prosecutor affirmed to the court.

Police officers said they found a large butcher-style knife in Darden’s back pack when they arrested him.

The judge set Darden’s bond at five thousand dollars. Darden retained the services of the public defender.