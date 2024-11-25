Man, 81, violently attacked in Florida home as suspect allegedly stole $350 worth of medical marijuana

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who attacked an 81-year-old man in his home earlier this month.

According to a case report, the incident happened Nov. 3 at around 10 p.m. after the victim told investigators that an unidentified man entered his home through the back door while he was sleeping.

The man was alerted by his security camera that there was movement in his home.

Surveillance video of that night shows the man rummaging through the owner's belongings. The victim then confronted the him when a fight ensued.

Video shows the two of them fighting and the suspect punching and throwing the man to the ground.

According to the report, the suspect took three containers of marijuana and ran out the front door very fast.

The victim said he tried to go after him but could not get up quickly enough, the report said.

He added that all the items taken were valued at about $350, the report said.

The suspect is facing charges including home invasion robbery without firearm or weapon, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and grand theft of a controlled substance.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.