Man Attempted to Shoot Stripper After Being Denied Sex: Police

A man shot at a woman driving down Collins Avenue in Miami Beach because she refused to have sex with him after being hired for a strip show, police said Thursday.

According to the police report, two female dancers at a South Florida cabaret met with two male patrons Wednesday. The men made an arrangement with the women to meet again after their shifts for a private dance.

Some time after 7 a.m., the two dancers each drove their cars to Grand Hotel Miami Beach, where they had agreed to strip for the two men for a total of $1,000.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the women were paid in advance and began to dance, according to the police report. It eventually became clear that at least one of the men, 23-year-old Tremain Christopher Weekes, expected to have sex with the women.

One of the dancers told police she became uncomfortable when she spotted a firearm in the room. She also said Weekes' demeanor changed when he was denied sex, and that he appeared to be bothered by it.

The two women left and got in their respective cars to leave, but Weekes followed them down to the valet and began to chase after one of the dancers before shooting at her car several times.

The woman kept driving until she reached the area of 74th and Gary Avenue, where she proceeded to call police. She suffered some lacerations to her arm due to shattered glass, officials said, but was otherwise unharmed by the gunshots.

Weekes, a Brooklyn resident, is facing one charge of attempted felony murder.