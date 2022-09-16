Man Caught on Camera Stealing Laptop Computer Inside Barry University Library

A medical student at a university in Miami-Dade County is speaking out after he said he was robbed inside the school’s library.

The student named Mario told NBC 6 he was in the library at Barry University in Miami Shores when his laptop computer was taken. Video showed the man waiting for Mario to leave the computer unattended before he steps in and takes it.

“I’ve been having to adjust to new ways of studying in the meantime. I have a licensing exam coming up for med school really soon and I had a lot of important stuff on that computer,” Mario said.

He added the person has not been identified, but has been seen by other students at the school for the last two weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I just have to overcome this obstacle and try to get the message out to other students that if they are leaving something behind that’s important to them, think about it twice,” he added.

Barry University issued a statement saying they were “aware of this one isolated incident and are working closely with Miami Shores police to identify and apprehend the individual who is responsible.”