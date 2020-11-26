Man Caught on Camera Vandalizing Statues at Sunrise Church

A Catholic church in Sunrise is rethinking what it will be doing for Christmas after a man was caught on camera vandalizing some of its most sacred symbols.

For more than 30 years, people have flocked to Saint Bernard Catholic Church. When its door were closed, some would stand outside and pray in front of statues placed outside the building.

However, early last Saturday morning, one man took that away from them.

Surveillance footage from the church shows the man carrying a large rock and throwing it at a statue of Jesus, knocking it down. Seventeen minutes later, the man returns and lights the ground on fire.

According to a pastor at the church, a statue of Mary and Saint Francis were also destroyed.

Sunrise Police said they are investigating the incident, but could not provide any further information.