Man charged in double murder at Redland plant nursery said he ‘wanted to execute them': Cops

A Miami man is facing murder charges after police said he gunned down two other men on the property of a Redland plant nursery Sunday evening.

Eric Jose Garcia, 35, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting that happened at the nursery at 21495 Southwest 240th Street, an arrest report said.

According to the report, officers responded to the property shortly after 5 p.m. and met with Garcia, who said he'd shot two people who were dead.

Miami-Dade Corrections Eric Jose Garcia

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officers found the victims, 53-year-old Juan Miguel Menjivar and 40-year-old Jose Wilian Galdamez Menjivar, dead at te scene.

Garcia told investigators he was driving his pickup truck on a dirt road on the property when he came across Galdamez Menjivar's truck, which was blocking the road.

Garcia said he parked his truck, got out and shot the two victims, the report said.

The victims tried to run away but Garcia chased them while continuing to shoot at them, the report said.

Garcia later told investigators that he'd asked Galdamez Menjivar to move the truck but the victim replied no.

Garcia said both victims approached his truck while holding beer bottles, and said Miguel Menjivar hit his truck's hood with a beer bottle.

"The defendant felt that both victims were too close to his driver's side door which was ajar," the report said. "Therefore, he stated that [he] began shooting at both victims because he wanted to execute them both ensuring that they were dead."

A witness saw the entire incident unfold, the report said.

Garcia was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.