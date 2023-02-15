Man Charged With Making Alleged Threats to Faculty at Several South Florida College

A man from Delray Beach was arrested and charged after allegedly making threats to kill or harm faculty members at several colleges in Palm Beach County.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Christopher Revere, 35, was arrested after an investigation began in late January into threats made by email to faculty members at Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach State College.

Revere allegedly sent repetitive emails using profanity and calling the faculty by derogatory names.

"As a soldier we carry the weight of expecting to kill an 'enemy' of our country," one of the emails said. "Imagine how I feel about your life."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police attempted to reach out to Revere in late January, but he refused to open the door and would not answer questions. Officers entered his home days after initially making contact and found a bolt-action rifle, a semi-automatic pistol and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Revere was arrested Monday on six counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He is being held on $60,000 bond.