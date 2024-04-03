WATCH LIVE: ‘I'm not done working yet': Man climbs cell tower in Miami and refuses to come down

Miami Police and Fire Rescue are on scene where a man climbed a cell tower in Allapattah.

City of Miami Fire Rescue told NBC6 that they are on scene for a man that is threatening to jump form a cell tower at 29 St and NW 13 Ave.

MFR public information officer, Lieutenant Pete Sanchez, confirmed this is a police matter but they have their technical rescue team on scene to assist in rescue if needed.

Miami Police said the man impersonated a T-Mobile worker and climber onto the cell tower.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.