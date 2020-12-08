Man Crossing Hialeah Gardens Road Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver: Police

Police are searching for the alleged hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a man crossing a street in Hialeah Gardens early Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police say the incident took place around 5:30 a.m., when a man in his 60s was crossing the frontage road near Okeechobee Road as family members were waiting to pick him up for work.

Investigators say a blue Toyota Corolla struck the victim as he was crossing the street. The driver of the Corolla stayed on the scene.

Moments later, a black vehicle - described as either a pickup truck or SUV - struck the victim while family members attempted to help him up.

The victim was dragged after the initial impact and died at the scene. Police later identified him as 67-year-old Julio Leon Perez.

Investigators are searching for the second vehicle that hit the victim, but have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Police.