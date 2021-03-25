Man Detained After Police Chase Following SW Miami-Dade Shooting

Police have detained a man possibly involved in a Thursday morning shooting and chase in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers stopped the man near the intersection of Southwest 157th Avenue and 136th Street around 9:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired at a restaurant located near 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, located near Felix Varela Senior High School.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released any information yet on the shooting or any possible victims.

Officers have closed Southwest 120th Avenue southward to Southwest 136th Street at this time as their investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates