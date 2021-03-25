Miami-Dade

Man Detained After Police Chase Following SW Miami-Dade Shooting

Police have not released any information yet on the shooting or any possible victims

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police have detained a man possibly involved in a Thursday morning shooting and chase in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers stopped the man near the intersection of Southwest 157th Avenue and 136th Street around 9:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired at a restaurant located near 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, located near Felix Varela Senior High School.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released any information yet on the shooting or any possible victims.

Local

Miami Beach 35 mins ago

Vigil Planned to Mourn Tourist Drugged, Raped Before Her Death in Miami Beach

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida's Congressional Democrats Want Justice Dept. Investigation After ‘Sham Candidate' Arrests

Officers have closed Southwest 120th Avenue southward to Southwest 136th Street at this time as their investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us