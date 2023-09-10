Man dies after being shocked while working on power lines in Sweetwater

The man who was hospitalized Friday after being shocked while working on power lines in Sweetwater has died, Miami-Dade Police confirmed.

According to Sweetwater Police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday when a crew was working near SW 1st Street and 103rd Court — a neighborhood with businesses that border the homes.

“We were all standing here working a normal working day, and all of a sudden, we saw a huge spark like fire,” said Maria Morales, who said she watched it happen.

Witnesses said the man, identified as 30-year-old Jorge Luis Garcia Hernandez, was working on the power line when he was shocked and burned.

Morales said her son ran over to help Hernandez. While they started CPR, she called 911.

Police said Hernandez was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Despite medical efforts, Hernandez succumbed to his injuries, MDPD reported on Sunday.

“In the city of Sweetwater, we hope the best for this man that is unfortunately going through this now," said Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz on Friday.

The fire was quickly put out, but some businesses and homes were still without power.

“Now we don’t have any electricity. We can’t work ... we are very very worried about him. What’s going to happen to him?" Morales said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.