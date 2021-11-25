Man Dies After Crashing into Tree at Miami International Mall

A terrifying crash scene in the parking lot of Miami International Mall in Doral Thursday in what appears to be a blue car that crashed into a tree.

The top of the car was flattened and the front end of the car missing. There was also damage to a tree that was right next to the car.

Doral police officers appeared to cover what looked like a body inside the car and personnel from the Medical Examiner's Office was on the scene.

The parking lot of the mall was empty as the mall closed because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is a developing story. Please Check back for updates.