Man Dies After Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that left a man dead Thursday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers had responded to a call of possible shots fired in the 4700 block of Northeast 18th Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers found evidence of a shooting but weren't able to find a victim.

But a short time later, a man arrived at nearby Holy Cross Hospital with injuries consistent with a shooting, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man's identity wasn't released.

Detectives were seen conducting an investigation outside a home on the street, with multiple evidence markers on and near the driveway.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.