Miami Police are investigatin g after a man was killed in a shooting in Little Havana early Monday.

The man was found shot around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 34th Avenue and 14th Street, officials said.

Police said the man, who was in his 30s, later died of his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

