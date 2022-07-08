Broward

Man Extradited After Being Charged for Margate Cold Case Sexual Batteries in 1990s

Margate Police said an investigation resumed after several sexual batteries and attempted batteries took place between June 1996 and November 1997

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man taken into custody in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County to face charges for several sexual batteries in Margate dating back to the mid-1990s.

Russell McLean, 65, was extradited Thursday and is being held in the Broward County Jail on 16 charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

Margate Police said an investigation resumed after several sexual batteries and attempted batteries took place between June 1996 and November 1997, where the suspect broke into home and threatened victims with a gun before assaulting them.

Russell McLean (Broward Sheriff's Office)
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In 2007, evidence in a burglary case led to the identification of McLean as a person of interest. During the investigation, McLean fled to Jamaica.

In 2018, DNA evidence was obtained and compared to rape kits taken from the incidents in the 1990s. It matched with McLean and an arrest warrant was issued in August 2020.

McLean was located in May 2022 while serving as a faculty member of a university and arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Over $10K on Flight From Argentina to Miami

South Florida 12 hours ago

State's Report Cards Are Out: Broward Gets a ‘B,' Miami-Dade Earns Another ‘A'

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardCold CaseMargatesexual assault investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us