Man fleeing gas station robbery killed in crash in NW Miami-Dade

A man was killed in a crash Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade as police officers attempted to stop a subject fleeing from a robbery.

Miami-Dade Police first responded to a Chevron gas station on Northwest 54th Street, where a man got into a struggle with a victim while trying to steal her purse, according to spokesperson Angel Rodriguez.

Officers attempted to stop the fleeing suspect vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop, Rodriguez said. Police eventually disengaged from pursuing the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually crashed at around 6 p.m. in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 15th Avenue, Rodriguez said. City of Miami Fire Rescue paramedics responded and had to extricate the man from the vehicle.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not have any information on his age or identity.

Further info was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.