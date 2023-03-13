Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting at Homeless Camp in NW Miami-Dade

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found dead following a reported shooting at a homeless camp in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Northwest 77th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area around 10:20 a.m.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene, with the man's body covered with a yelow tarp.

Police haven't released any information on the victims or any other details about their investigation.

